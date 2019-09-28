Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $20.74 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nike comprises 2.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 91,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Nike by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 50,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Nike by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 138,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

