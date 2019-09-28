Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,197 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. 7,619,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,727. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

