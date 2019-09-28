Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NYSE:TCO opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

