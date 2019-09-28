Target Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Target Coin has a total market cap of $76,798.00 and $698.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Target Coin has traded 75.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00192422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01031066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090084 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

