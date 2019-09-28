Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after buying an additional 522,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,443,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,608,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.97.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

