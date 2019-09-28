Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Short Interest Update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 632,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,688. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,310.68% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.