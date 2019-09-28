Swipe (SXP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.93 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Swipe token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00015962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a total market cap of $78.73 million and $2.93 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00193058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.01026803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.