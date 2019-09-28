Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 104,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

