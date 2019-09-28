Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at $512,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

