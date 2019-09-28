Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 5.16% of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

CRAK stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

