Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 2,146 Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 41.37% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

