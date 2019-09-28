Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $25.79 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

