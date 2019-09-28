Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 1,540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 197,716 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of EUM stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

