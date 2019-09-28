Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,087.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

IEP opened at $64.00 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

