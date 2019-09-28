Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC opened at $14.56 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.