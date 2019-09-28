Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 7,083 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.40 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,421.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,780 shares of company stock worth $3,003,162. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.98.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.