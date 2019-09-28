Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 11,284 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $94.68. 15,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,368. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.