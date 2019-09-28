Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,700 Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 172.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JE. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

JE stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. Just Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

