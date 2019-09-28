Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

XON stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 368.47%. Intrexon’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $37,418.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,298 shares in the company, valued at $483,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $33,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $173,474. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

