Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,946,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after buying an additional 1,291,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 512,150 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 675,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $22.46 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $552.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

