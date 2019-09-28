Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 90,600 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 302,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.66 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.