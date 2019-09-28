SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells $92,640.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $92,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.42 million, a PE ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

