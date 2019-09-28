Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,799,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,413,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,550,000 after purchasing an additional 980,365 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,134,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,077,000 after purchasing an additional 662,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,028. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

