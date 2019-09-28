SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Vertical Group started coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 3,986,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.29. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,930.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.