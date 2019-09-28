Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 19.6%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) fell 19.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $4.51, 509,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 513,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDL. CIBC began coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.