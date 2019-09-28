Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.28 ($86.37).

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €67.85 ($78.90) on Friday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a one year high of €72.65 ($84.48). The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -477.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.42.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

