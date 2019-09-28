Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0106

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $95,983.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Gate.io and Binance. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01029966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, BitForex, Binance, HitBTC, Coinone, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

