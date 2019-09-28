STPT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. STPT has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1.05 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STPT has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,969,445,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,838,596 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

