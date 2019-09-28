Stifel Nicolaus Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $230.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $252.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.64.

NYSE FDS traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $242.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day moving average is $273.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $12,417,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,991 shares in the company, valued at $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $41,904,262. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

