Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 14,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.