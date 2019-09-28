Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 697,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,673,000. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of HDFC Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,778,000 after purchasing an additional 381,146 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,866,000 after purchasing an additional 703,291 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

