Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New $15.80 Million Investment in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,264,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.90% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $23,468,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 240.5% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,631,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1,200.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,009,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 348,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

