State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.
In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
