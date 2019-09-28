State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

