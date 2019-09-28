Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 286,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

STAF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 51,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

