SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 1,012,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,650. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 125.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

