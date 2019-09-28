Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $80.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.
Square stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,037.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
