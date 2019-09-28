Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $80.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

Square stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,037.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

