Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 778,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Spok by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 33.3% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,199. Spok has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

