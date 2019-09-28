Spitfire Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Spitfire Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. PGT Innovations accounts for 4.8% of Spitfire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spitfire Capital LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 625.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 271.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 824,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $18,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $963.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,464. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $198,268.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,512,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,415 shares of company stock valued at $729,675 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.