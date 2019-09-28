Spiking Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a total market cap of $507,024.00 and $56.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.83 or 0.05414642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015811 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

