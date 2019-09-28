Spectrecoin Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $3,098.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002045 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020364 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02291782 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000664 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004901 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

