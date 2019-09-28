SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 71,647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $53.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1724 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

