SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stake Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 318.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,816 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,524,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

