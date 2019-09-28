SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 506,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

