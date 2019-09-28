SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

