SparksPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,264.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $25,264.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

