Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report sales of $56.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $56.80 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $54.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $222.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $222.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.25 million, with estimates ranging from $229.80 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 86,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,663. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 477.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

