Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter valued at $318,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,813. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUNS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.