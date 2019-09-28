Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 58,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,519. The stock has a market cap of $876.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

