Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $38,250.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $38,250.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $36,255.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $38,655.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $37,815.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $38,505.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $38,115.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $43,185.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $49,800.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $22.06 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

