Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $38,250.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $38,250.00.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $36,255.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $38,655.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $37,815.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,650.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $38,505.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $38,115.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $43,185.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $42,615.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $49,830.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $49,800.00.
NYSE:WORK opened at $22.06 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
About Slack
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
