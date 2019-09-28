Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
SKX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.50.
In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,500 shares of company stock worth $14,192,805 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 120.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
