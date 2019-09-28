Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

SKX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,500 shares of company stock worth $14,192,805 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 120.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

